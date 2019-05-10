Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Joshua Panas
May 10, 2019 06:11 PM
CHAMA, N.M.- A Chama School District bus driver is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl.
According to New Mexico State Police, Stephen George Meek pulled the bus to the side of the road near TA Hill, on U.S. Hwy. 84, and sexually assaulted the girl.
Police believe Meek dropped off the other students prior to raping the girl.
Police say the girl told her family that Meek raped her.
Meek was arrested and booked into the Rio Arriba County Detention Center.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Prosecutors are asking for pre-trial detention.
