Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl

Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl

Joshua Panas
May 10, 2019 06:11 PM

CHAMA, N.M.- A Chama School District bus driver is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl. 

Advertisement

According to New Mexico State Police, Stephen George Meek pulled the bus to the side of the road near TA Hill, on U.S. Hwy. 84, and sexually assaulted the girl.

Police believe Meek dropped off the other students prior to raping the girl.

Police say the girl told her family that Meek raped her. 

Meek was arrested and booked into the Rio Arriba County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Prosecutors are asking for pre-trial detention.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: May 10, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: May 10, 2019 06:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine
Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Virgin Galactic moving operations to Spaceport America
Virgin Galactic moving operations to Spaceport America