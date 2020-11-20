Chamber of Commerce contemplates when things will return to 'normal' | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce contemplates when things will return to 'normal'

Kai Porter
Updated: November 20, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: November 20, 2020 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- During its annual meeting Friday, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce held a virtual panel discussion that focused on the fight against COVID-19 and a path toward economic recovery.

The message was clear, getting back to "normal" is not imminent. 

Advertisement

"It’s going to be further away than any of us want, and I’m fearful of is further away than what we anticipate," said Neil Bradley of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

With two COVID-19 vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, getting closer to approval, Bradley said people shouldn't let their guard down.

"We have a real risk that infects a lot of people, that we cause a lot of illnesses, and we cause a lot of unnecessary deaths,” he said.

Medical experts, however, cautioned that the vaccines, which show a 95% effectiveness, are encouraging.

"The flu shot by comparison is about 40%-60% effective, and then childhood vaccines like MMR, chicken pox, those are in the 80%-90%, so we’re at really high efficacy rates based on the data that’s been released," said Michael Ybarra who is with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Ybarra said returning to normal will also be dependent on how many people elect to get the vaccine.

"That really does depend on how many people get vaccinated, how quickly folks are willing to get vaccinated and what kind of combination those public health measures are we willing to keep," Ybarra said. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Hobby Lobby shut down after defying public health order
Albuquerque Hobby Lobby shut down after defying public health order
Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
Family mourns New Mexico's youngest COVID-19 victim
Crews build underpass for popular ABQ bike trail
Crews build underpass for popular ABQ bike trail
Grocery store closures in rural towns leaves people on edge
Grocery store closures in rural towns leaves people on edge
River of Lights postponed amid surge of COVID-19 cases
River of Lights postponed amid surge of COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar