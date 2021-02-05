Changes being made to bill that would strip qualified immunity from law enforcement officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - One of the sponsors of a controversial bill that would remove qualified immunity from law enforcement officers in New Mexico addressed the death of NMSP officer Darian Jarrott during a virtual media briefing Friday.

"While our prayers go out to the family of the officer, we still have the people's work to do and that's how we're moving forward," said state Rep. Georgene Louis, a Democrat who represents District 26.