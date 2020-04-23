Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico

Governor Lujan Grisham was asked about the push to reopen small businesses during her latest COVID-19 update:

"The big box competitive advantage is troubling for everybody in the country who is trying to make sure that their local small businesses can, to the highest degree in a public health crisis, stay afloat, and it is not easy. The financial strains and struggles of these businesses and the struggles of the communities who are also affected are real, but if we're not at the surge, and we're bending the curve, even smaller groups are still transmitting the virus. The notion that if you have risk at one place it's okay to have risk at two places is not an effective strategy when you're dealing with a public health emergency."