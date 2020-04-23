Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
ROSWELL, N.M. — Chaves County commissioners have voted to approve a resolution requesting that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reopen businesses closed by her public health orders.
The resolution states, "the county understands that there needs to be safeguards put in place to protect the public; however, it is time to get this economy moving again."
The resolution echos an emergency declaration that was recently made by Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, stating that an economic disaster has been created as a consequence of the state's public health order which defined essential and non-essential businesses.
Governor Lujan Grisham was asked about the push to reopen small businesses during her latest COVID-19 update:
"The big box competitive advantage is troubling for everybody in the country who is trying to make sure that their local small businesses can, to the highest degree in a public health crisis, stay afloat, and it is not easy. The financial strains and struggles of these businesses and the struggles of the communities who are also affected are real, but if we're not at the surge, and we're bending the curve, even smaller groups are still transmitting the virus. The notion that if you have risk at one place it's okay to have risk at two places is not an effective strategy when you're dealing with a public health emergency."
