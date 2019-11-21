Chaves County commissioners vote to close down juvenile detention center

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: November 21, 2019 01:54 PM
Created: November 21, 2019 01:52 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — Chaves County will be closing down its only juvenile detention facility in the county.
Chaves County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning to close down the juvenile detention center.
"We're spending 1.1 million with that facility,” Will Cavin, Chaves County Board of Commissioners chairman, previously said. “Are we wasting money on that versus where we could be doing it and taking care of other crime type issues or security type issues here in Chaves County?"
Chaves County officials think juveniles can be housed in nearby correctional facilities instead.
