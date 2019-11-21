Chaves County commissioners vote to close down juvenile detention center | KOB 4
Advertisement

Chaves County commissioners vote to close down juvenile detention center

Chaves County commissioners vote to close down juvenile detention center

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: November 21, 2019 01:54 PM
Created: November 21, 2019 01:52 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Chaves County will be closing down its only juvenile detention facility in the county. 

Chaves County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning to close down the juvenile detention center. 

Advertisement

"We're spending 1.1 million with that facility,” Will Cavin, Chaves County Board of Commissioners chairman, previously said. “Are we wasting money on that versus where we could be doing it and taking care of other crime type issues or security type issues here in Chaves County?"

Chaves County officials think juveniles can be housed in nearby correctional facilities instead. 

MORE: 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fight prompts lockdown at Rio Grande High School
Fight prompts lockdown at Rio Grande High School
Police officer runs red light, crashes as YouTube video plays on work laptop
Police officer runs red light, crashes as YouTube video plays on work laptop
APD identifies woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
APD identifies woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
APD investigates shooting near Unser and Tower
APD investigates shooting near Unser and Tower
MDC releases video of Fabian Gonzales being released
MDC releases video of Fabian Gonzales being released
Advertisement


Fight prompts lockdown at Rio Grande High School
Fight prompts lockdown at Rio Grande High School
Northern New Mexico braces for winter storm
Northern New Mexico braces for winter storm
APD investigates shooting near Unser and Tower
APD investigates shooting near Unser and Tower
Police officer runs red light, crashes as YouTube video plays on work laptop
Police officer runs red light, crashes as YouTube video plays on work laptop
Results elusive as New Mexico combats alcohol, drug deaths
Results elusive as New Mexico combats alcohol, drug deaths