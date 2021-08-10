Chaves County lieutenant resigns after DWI arrest | KOB 4

Chaves County lieutenant resigns after DWI arrest

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 10, 2021 09:06 AM
Created: August 10, 2021 08:35 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — A Chaves County lieutenant charged with DWI in early August has resigned. 

According to the Roswell Daily Record, Lieutenant Joel Ramirez submitted his resignation Friday. He was on administrative leave prior to resigning. 

Ramirez was arrested on DWI charges on August 1.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of violating open container laws, driving on the wrong side of the road and aggravated DWI after refusing all sobriety tests.


