Chaves County lieutenant resigns after DWI arrest

ROSWELL, N.M. — A Chaves County lieutenant charged with DWI in early August has resigned.
According to the Roswell Daily Record, Lieutenant Joel Ramirez submitted his resignation Friday. He was on administrative leave prior to resigning.
Ramirez was arrested on DWI charges on August 1.
He pleaded not guilty to charges of violating open container laws, driving on the wrong side of the road and aggravated DWI after refusing all sobriety tests.
