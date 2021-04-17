Chaves County Sheriff's Office, Roswell Police shoot and kill man following pursuit

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Law enforcement with the Roswell Police Department and Chaves County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) shot and killed a man following a vehicle and foot pursuit Thursday.
According to State Police, a CCSO deputy attempted to pull over a white Ford pick-up truck on Matthews Street and South Main Street in Roswell.
The driver of the pickup, 22-year-old Victor Ivan Barron, fled from the deputy, at which point a pursuit was initiated.
Barron eventually pulled into the parking lot of the JP Stone Community Bank and exited his vehicle.
As he was running north of the bank, he brandished a firearm.
Two RPD officers and one CCSO deputy subsequently fired at least one round as Barron, striking him.
Barron was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.
New Mexico State Police is currently investigating what led up to the shooting.
