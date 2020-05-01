Chaves County woman who recovered from COVID-19 said she felt like she couldn't breathe

Dalton said she did not have a high fever, but her symptoms were severe.

“I had a cough; I had an extreme headache for weeks, fatigue, body aches, chest pressure,” she said. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I also had a rash develop while I was sick.”

Initially, Dalton said she was treated for bronchitis, but when her symptoms did not improve, Dalton said her doctor became concerned.



“I’m very prone to bronchitis; I do get bronchitis every year,” she said. “ When that didn’t get better with antibiotics, that’s what led him to want to test me for COVID-19.”

It’s still unclear how Dalton contracted the virus.

“I honestly don’t know if it was from work, or if I did get it when I traveled and it just took longer in my system to show,” she said. “ I really don’t know, I mean—I could’ve passed by a sick person at Walmart.”

Since her diagnosis, Dalton said she’s been recovering at home in quarantine.

“I was never hospitalized,” she said. “ I went in and had my oxygen checked, because I felt like I wasn’t getting enough air, but my oxygen was actually a very normal rate.”

“Right now, I feel good. I have a little lingering cough, but other than that I feel like I’m back to my normal self,” Dalton said. “I have my normal level of energy, my normal desire to do things. I’m ready to go back to work. I’m tired of being home.”

Dalton said doctors at Kymera Independent Physicians in Roswell treated her symptoms for COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine.

“The medication I was on definitely helped. I don’t know if I would’ve gotten better without it for sure. It was suggested by the President,” she said. “ I know a lot of people didn’t want to try it, but I’m one of those people that if it’s going to help, I want to try it –so luckily, my doctor was in agreement and it helped. I felt better probably within 24 hours.”

Dalton said she has been cleared to return to work next week.

“I also have my letter from Department of Health clearing me,” she said. “They have certain guidelines that they will clear sometime after, if you don’t have a fever or it’s been a certain amount of days you’ve been diagnosed.”

According to New Mexico Department of Health, as of Friday, there are 23 positive cases for COVID-19 in Chaves County and 1 reported death.



