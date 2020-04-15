Check status of stimulus payment

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The federal government launched the portal, "Get My Payment," for people to check on the status of their stimulus payment.
People are required to input a series of information including their social security number, birthdate and address.
Individuals who earn less than $75,000 annually can expect $1,200 from the federal government. People who do not have direct deposit as an option will have to wait for a check to arrive in the mail.
