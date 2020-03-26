Chevel Shepherd asks people to join her in social distancing | KOB 4
Chevel Shepherd asks people to join her in social distancing

Updated: March 26, 2020 11:00 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 07:44 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- Chevel Shepherd, winner of NBC's The Voice, wants people to social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Let's stick together in this crazy time. For all of us teenagers I know it is super hard staying home and not seeing your friends. I am sure some of us are driving our families, siblings, grandparents, whoever we are with crazy. But, let's please try and help them out," Shepherd said in a video posted on Facebook. "This is super scary and super serious. We can take this time at home to spend time with each other, our pets. You can take up different hobbies. There's a lot of stuff you can do at home."

Chevel also gave thanks to health care workers, grocery store workers and farmers.

Click here to watch the full Facebook video


