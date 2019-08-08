Chevel Shepherd lands lead role in her first feature film | KOB 4
Chevel Shepherd lands lead role in her first feature film

Justine Lopez
August 08, 2019 12:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd will appear on more than just a stage next year.

The 17-year-old Farmington native has been cast as the lead role in her first feature film called “Wildfire", named after Michael Martin Murphey’s 1975 hit single with the same name.

The plot revolves around a young girl, Shepherd, who copes with the death of her father by developing a relationship with a wild horse.

Shepherd has been working on the movie since­ February according to her family. Filming locations include New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The movie will be released March 2020.  

Created: August 08, 2019 11:28 AM

