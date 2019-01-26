Chevel Shepherd performs for hometown fans

"It feels awesome to just give back to the community who voted for me and voted me all the way to the end because without them I wouldn't be where I am now,” Chevel said.



After a busy few weeks following her win on the NBC singing competition The Voice, Chevel told fans she was happy to be back performing for friends and family.

"I'm just glad that I get to see them because it has been like two or three months since I've seen them last,” Chevel said.