Chevel Shepherd talks challenges of launching a music career during pandemic
Chevel Shepherd talks challenges of launching a music career during pandemic

Tessa Mentus
Updated: September 16, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Launching a singing career during a pandemic can be challenging.

Farmington's Chevel Shepherd announced her first album and North American tour in the spring. But the celebration did not last long.

"I had a lot of tour dates this year, of course, but a lot of those have been postponed or waiting for newer dates," The Voice winner said.

Chevel said she is using social media to stay relevant.

"Social media has been a huge help in keeping myself out there and keeping momentum going," she said.

Chevel has marketed her brand, her songs, and herself through nearly every platform. That's how she released three songs from her first album this year. Her youth and her newness to the industry, in Chevel's opinion, has helped her navigate the pandemic. 

"I'll do these Saturday song days. I've been doing a song every Saturday, and I'll do requests from people, and just try to connect with them online," Chevel said. "I do a lot of live videos and talk to them and check in because I know everyone has their own daily struggles and the pandemic just adds on to that, so I just want to check in."

As Chevel navigates her career, she still has personal goals as well. She is intent on getting her driver's license.

"My dad isn't teaching me, so I think I'm like 99% sure I'll pass, but you never know. I'm gonna meet with someone I've never met before, we're gonna have masks on, so it's gonna be kind of nerve racking," she said.

Chevel is hoping to have her license before performing at the Green Chile Country Jamboree on Oct. 24.

The drive-in concert will be held at Balloon Fiesta Park. Click here to purchase tickets.
 


