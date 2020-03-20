Chevel Shepherd, winner of 'The Voice,' releases new original music

Chevel also released "Mama go the chair." Chevel said it was inspired by George Strait.

"That is the lady's point of view and the lady's call back to George Strait's number one hit, "The Chair."

Chevel said she hopes her new music can help comfort people who are dealing with uncertainty in the world.

"It's crazy what's going on in the world right now, and I think music brings us all together, and that's what we really need in this crazy time," Chevel said.