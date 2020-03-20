Chevel Shepherd, winner of 'The Voice,' releases new original music | KOB 4
Chevel Shepherd, winner of 'The Voice,' releases new original music

Tessa Mentus
Updated: March 20, 2020 11:43 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 09:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Chevel Shepherd, the winner of NBC's The Voice, released two original songs Friday.

"I've been waiting a long time to put music out, and it's finally here, like original music, so it's exciting," Chevel, who is from Farmington, said.

One of the songs, "Everybody's got a story," was written by Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

"It really tells a story, and I like storytelling music, and I feel like a lot of people can relate to that song," Chevel said.

Chevel also released "Mama go the chair." Chevel said it was inspired by George Strait.

"That is the lady's point of view and the lady's call back to George Strait's number one hit, "The Chair."

Chevel said she hopes her new music can help comfort people who are dealing with uncertainty in the world. 

"It's crazy what's going on in the world right now, and I think music brings us all together, and that's what we really need in this crazy time," Chevel said.


