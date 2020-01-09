Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season

Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 09, 2020 04:21 PM
Created: January 09, 2020 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reported the death of a one-year-old child on Thursday.

According to a press released, the child died from a flu-related illness.

Advertisement

The boy is the first child death related to the flu in the 2019-2020 season.

The state warns that the flu is still spreading in all regions, and peak activity has not been reached yet. 

Health officials recommend that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated. 

“The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from influenza and given the fact that this season hasn’t peaked yet, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already," said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel.

In addition to getting vaccinated, NMDOH also recommends the following to help prevent catching or spreading influenza: 

  • Wash your hands and your children’s hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after contact with other people and before eating
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve
  • Clean your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer after blowing your nose, sneezing, or coughing, even if you use a tissue
  • Stay home if you have fever and/or respiratory symptoms
  • Ask your doctor about antiviral medicines if you seek medical care for flu. These medicines are most effective if given within two days of your symptoms starting, but may still help even after two days


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
Arrest warrant issued for father of missing Roswell boy
21-year-old armed robbery suspect added to Metro 15 list
21-year-old armed robbery suspect added to Metro 15 list
Community raises funds for murdered mother whose 3-year-old son still remains missing
Community raises funds for murdered mother whose 3-year-old son still remains missing
Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation
Facing criminal charges, Las Vegas mayor announces resignation
Advertisement


Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Man accused of murder in woman's death; young son missing
Teacher raises expected to be a priority during legislative session
Teacher raises expected to be a priority during legislative session
Anti-war protesters in Albuquerque express displeasure with President Trump
Anti-war protesters in Albuquerque express displeasure with President Trump
Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season
Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season