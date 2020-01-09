Child in Roosevelt County becomes first to die from flu in NM this season

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reported the death of a one-year-old child on Thursday.
According to a press released, the child died from a flu-related illness.
The boy is the first child death related to the flu in the 2019-2020 season.
The state warns that the flu is still spreading in all regions, and peak activity has not been reached yet.
Health officials recommend that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated.
“The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from influenza and given the fact that this season hasn’t peaked yet, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already," said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel.
In addition to getting vaccinated, NMDOH also recommends the following to help prevent catching or spreading influenza:
