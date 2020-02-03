Child rapist who was reindicted will remain behind bars until trial

Chris Ramirez
Created: February 03, 2020 05:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A child rapist who was slated to be released from prison after his 108-year sentence was reduced will now remain behind bars.
On Monday, a judge approved a motion filed by prosecutors to hold Bruvold in pre-trial detention after he was reindicted on new rape charges.
Bruvold was originally serving a 108-year sentence, but later filed to appeal the jury’s decision. The appellate judge dismissed six out of seven of Bruvold’s guilty counts based on the technicality that there was not enough evidence to prove that one of the victims was under the age of 13 when Bruvold raped her.
After the charges were dismissed, Bruvold’s sentence was reduced to 18 years, which is the same amount of time he had already served. That put Bruvold on the fast-track to being released.
The news of Bruvold’s release did not sit well with one of the victims, Carrie Bruvold. Carrie, who is also Bruvold’s daughter, turned to the attorney general and the district attorney to ensure Bruvold is never released from prison.
Before Bruvold was could ever be released, District Attorney Raul Torrez indicted him Wednesday with 14 new rape charges. The attorney general added on an additional four indictments Monday.
Bruvold’s trial is scheduled for October.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company