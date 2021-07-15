Child tax credit begins going out to New Mexicans

"I come from a small community where a lot of families struggle," she said.

"It's going to help put food on the table, help with housing, help with childcare, help with special education needs of kids," Stansbury added.

The payments will help more than 40,000 households in central New Mexico, in centeral New mexico.

For the next six months, families can expect up to $300 for each child under six years old, and up to $250 for each child between 6 and 17 if they meet the income requirements.

"We're hoping that it will help lift our families out of poverty and support families all over the state," Stansbury said.

Congress passed the expanded child tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan last march-- with no Republican support.

Democratic lawmakers want to make it permanent.

"There's no question that the pandemic hit our families hard, but so many families were already struggling in this state," Stansbury said.