Children ages 5 to 11 line up for COVID vaccine in Santa Fe

“I’m very excited and I want the whole world to get a vaccine so we could forget about COVID or at least get it weakened down enough so we can take these masks off,” said Gabriel Cramer.

“I was surprised that I was going to get vaccinated, cause I thought only adults could get vaccinated,” said Johnny Martinez.

Families went into the clinic one after another. Once they got the vaccine, they also got piece of mind.

“Honestly I’m really excited and I’m really glad we were given the opportunity to get him vaccinated today. I wanted to get him vaccinated to keep my younger ones safe,” said Monica Martinez, mother.

As for the children, they didn't think it was that bad

“I was a little scared at first but when I got the shot I only felt a slight hurt but it didn’t really hurt that much,” Gabriel said.

Next weekend, St. Vincent will have 400 more shots available and they said they will add more once they get doses.

But the clinic said they wanted to hold these child vaccine drives on the weekend in case the kids experience any symptoms, they won’t miss school and parents won’t have to take off work.