Children poised to benefit from American Rescue Plan

"If implemented well, it could cut child poverty by nearly half," Mehrabi added.

The tax cred is being compared to Social Security.

"We know the Social Security program was extremely consequential in lifting seniors out of poverty in the very same way the kinds of programs being funded through. The American Recovery Plan can do the same thing for children and families," said James Jimenez, executive director for NM Voices for Children.

The American Rescue Plan also includes money that could go toward tutoring, helping kids overcome the mental impacts of COVID, and expanding internet access.

But the most important thing is getting money to families who need it.



"All of the tax credits for businesses in the world aren't going to make much difference if families don't have the money to spend," Jimenez said.

