Chile controversy heats up between New Mexico and Colorado governors
Marian Camacho
July 10, 2019 04:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A chile controversy is quite literally heating up, and New Mexico's top leader isn't giving in.
It all started when Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to Twitter Tuesday and called New Mexico chile "inferior." It wasn't a comment Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was going to let slide.
The governor took to Twitter Wednesday saying "Hatch chile is, has always and will always be the greatest in the world."
If Pueblo chile were any good, it would have been on national shelves before now. If Colorado wants to go chile to chile, no question that New Mexico can bring the heat - Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world. https://t.co/zBkkUPJPxL— Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) July 10, 2019
Gov. Polis shot back challenging Lujan Grisham to a taste off. Only one problem, he spelled chile with an "i," only later to delete the tweet.
With New Mexicans beaming with pride over our state's chile, this subject if obviously a touchy one.
