Chile controversy heats up between New Mexico and Colorado governors

If Pueblo chile were any good, it would have been on national shelves before now. If Colorado wants to go chile to chile, no question that New Mexico can bring the heat - Hatch chile is, has always been and will always be the greatest in the world. https://t.co/zBkkUPJPxL — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) July 10, 2019

Gov. Polis shot back challenging Lujan Grisham to a taste off. Only one problem, he spelled chile with an "i," only later to delete the tweet.

With New Mexicans beaming with pride over our state's chile, this subject if obviously a touchy one.

Hundreds of people have commented on this story on Facebook, most saying New Mexico chile is better. Click here to read the comments.