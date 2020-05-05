Chile farmer wants New Mexicans to look for local stamp of approval

"It’s grown in New Mexico and it’s processed in New Mexico and it has that New Mexico certified logo you can take it to the bank,” said Duggins.

Duggins says it's now more important than ever to support the local farmer.

“We have to take care of our own, you know. We’re in a spot now where other countries may not bring their food into the United States and we’re going to have to be dependent on ourselves to feed ourselves and if we don’t support our own farmers and our people in business it could be trouble for everybody,” he said.

