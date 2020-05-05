Chile farmer wants New Mexicans to look for local stamp of approval

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico farmers want to make sure customers know when they buy locally-grown chile.
"If you go in there and you want Lemitar, New Mexico chile, there’s a chance they’ll tell you that’s where it’s from. And maybe they know and maybe they don’t know, but there’s no way for the public to know,” said Glen Duggins, a chile farmer.
However, there is actually a way to know that chile was grown in New Mexico.
The products will have the New Mexico Certified Chile logo on it. The logo signifies the farm it grew on was inspected and certified by the New Mexico Chile Association.
"It’s grown in New Mexico and it’s processed in New Mexico and it has that New Mexico certified logo you can take it to the bank,” said Duggins.
Duggins says it's now more important than ever to support the local farmer.
“We have to take care of our own, you know. We’re in a spot now where other countries may not bring their food into the United States and we’re going to have to be dependent on ourselves to feed ourselves and if we don’t support our own farmers and our people in business it could be trouble for everybody,” he said.
