Chile farmers ask people for support

However, getting red chile on the table will be a little different this year.

A lot of people get their red chile fix from restaurants, but with the current statewide restrictions they’ll have to get it curbside. People can also go the frozen route if their local grocery stores have it stocked.

People can try searching for some roadside chile stands throughout the state.

"Go support those smaller guys that are trying hard to get this chile out. That's probably where you're going to have your best bet on finding the New Mexico fresh red chile," Robbs said.

With the end of red chile season quickly approaching, Robbs said there’s still time to stock up.

"There's still definitely some being picked so make sure you go get it while it's fresh and right off the plant," he said.

Unfortunately, this year is going to affect New Mexico farmers and manufacturers into the next year.

"We want to make sure that we're supporting those people and make sure that we're buying as much chile as we can," Robbs said.







