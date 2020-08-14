Chile season in full swing in New Mexico

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Chile season is described as the most wonderful time of year for many New Mexicans.
"We are special in New Mexico because nobody but nobody, including Colorado, can't beat us flavor and heat," said Michael Quintana who was buying chile Friday at The Fruit Basket.
Roasting started in mid-July and is expected to continue through mid-September.
"We were worried about how it was gonna go with the workers and the pickers, but so far so good," said John Gonzales, manager at The Fruit Basket. "The chile's coming in nice and strong. We got a big shipment this morning, and we'll be roasting all weekend long."
The Fruit Basket offers chile roasting seven-days a week.
