Chile season in full swing in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Chile season in full swing in New Mexico

Joy Wang
Updated: August 14, 2020 06:26 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 04:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Chile season is described as the most wonderful time of year for many New Mexicans.

"We are special in New Mexico because nobody but nobody, including Colorado, can't beat us flavor and heat," said Michael Quintana who was buying chile Friday at The Fruit Basket. 

Advertisement

Roasting started in mid-July and is expected to continue through mid-September.

"We were worried about how it was gonna go with the workers and the pickers, but so far so good," said John Gonzales, manager at The Fruit Basket. "The chile's coming in nice and strong. We got a big shipment this morning, and we'll be roasting all weekend long."

The Fruit Basket offers chile roasting seven-days a week.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccine: Which New Mexicans get access to it first?
COVID-19 vaccine: Which New Mexicans get access to it first?
UNM men's basketball assistant coach arrested for DWI
UNM men's basketball assistant coach arrested for DWI
4 APD officers test positive for COVID-19
4 APD officers test positive for COVID-19
Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station
Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station
Advertisement


Case against man who shot protester will head to trial
Case against man who shot protester will head to trial
COVID-19 vaccine: Which New Mexicans get access to it first?
COVID-19 vaccine: Which New Mexicans get access to it first?
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional COVID-19 cases
Judge dismisses NM Restaurant Association's data request lawsuit
Judge dismisses NM Restaurant Association's data request lawsuit
4 APD officers test positive for COVID-19
4 APD officers test positive for COVID-19