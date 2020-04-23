Christmas decor manufacturer begins producing face shields to keep people employed

ROSWELL, N.M.- Christmas By Krebs, a locally-owned Christmas decor manufacturer in Roswell, is lending a helping hand to medical workers in New Mexico by making disposable face shields.

“We’ve been hearing that there’s been a lack of PPE, and Christmas By Krebs wanted to see what we can do to help and at the same time keep our employers employed,” said Jesse Lopez, Christmas By Krebs' plant and production manager. “Our normal business is Christmas ornaments-- but at this time with COVID-19, we are not able to make this product and until then we can help out by making face shields.”