Christmas decor manufacturer begins producing face shields to keep people employed

ROSWELL, N.M.- Christmas By Krebs, a locally-owned Christmas decor manufacturer in Roswell, is lending a helping hand to medical workers in New Mexico by making disposable face shields.
“We’ve been hearing that there’s been a lack of PPE, and Christmas By Krebs wanted to see what we can do to help and at the same time keep our employers employed,” said Jesse Lopez, Christmas By Krebs' plant and production manager. “Our normal business is Christmas ornaments-- but at this time with COVID-19, we are not able to make this product and until then we can help out by making face shields.”
Lopez said the company makes thousands of face shields per day to help slow the spread of the virus.
“Here in Roswell, we’re making 5,000 face shields per day,” he said. “As a company, we make 10,000; we’re making them here in Roswell and we have a factory in Juárez Mexico.”
Lopez said the face shields are elastic free, anti-fog, 12 ½ by 9 in size and made of plastic.
"The face shield covers 100% of your face-- but just to have that extra precaution; we recommend you also wear a face mask with it,” he said.
Lopez advises to disinfect the shields as needed and said it also caters to anyone else in need of protection from the virus.
“We want to help the community and of course the state of New Mexico, and of course nationwide,” he said.
