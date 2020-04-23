Christmas decor manufacturer begins producing face shields to keep people employed | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Christmas decor manufacturer begins producing face shields to keep people employed

Faith Egbuonu
Created: April 23, 2020 07:00 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Christmas By Krebs, a locally-owned Christmas decor manufacturer in Roswell, is lending a helping hand to medical workers in New Mexico by making disposable face shields. 

“We’ve been hearing that there’s been a lack of PPE, and Christmas By Krebs wanted to see what we can do to help and at the same time keep our employers employed,” said Jesse Lopez, Christmas By Krebs' plant and production manager. “Our normal business is Christmas ornaments-- but at this time with COVID-19, we are not able to make this product and until then we can help out by making face shields.”

Advertisement

Lopez said the company makes thousands of face shields per day to help slow the spread of the virus. 

“Here in Roswell, we’re making 5,000 face shields per day,” he said. “As a company, we make 10,000; we’re making them here in Roswell and we have a factory in Juárez Mexico.”
 
Lopez said the face shields are elastic free, anti-fog, 12 ½ by 9 in size and made of plastic.

"The face shield covers 100% of your face-- but just to have that extra precaution; we recommend you also wear a face mask with it,” he said.

Lopez advises to disinfect the shields as needed and said it also caters to anyone else in need of protection from the virus. 

“We want to help the community and of course the state of New Mexico, and of course nationwide,” he said.

For more information, click here 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Rio Rancho mayor says reopening the economy must be based on COVID-19 data
Rio Rancho mayor says reopening the economy must be based on COVID-19 data
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
New Mexico's congressional delegation votes to pass another relief package
New Mexico's congressional delegation votes to pass another relief package
Doctors from California fly in to assist on Navajo Nation
Doctors from California fly in to assist on Navajo Nation
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy