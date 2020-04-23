Christus St. Vincent encourages people to seek treatment for non-COVID-19 illnesses

Dr. Lance Wilson, president of Christus St. Vincent Clinician Group, the cancellations have come from people with various illnesses and injuries.

“We had one woman who had had some surgery elsewhere, and she had called with some concerns about her wound and over the phone was told it sounds like everything’s OK,” he said. “And then she waited probably another week’s time and ended up here with a really significant complication with a bad wound infection and perforation, a hole in her intestines, requiring additional surgeries.”

Dr. Wilson said the hospital has only treated eight patients for COVID-19, and five of them have been discharged.

Montoya said hospitals, ERs, clinics and urgent cares are still safe places to receive medical care.

“All visitors, patients, and all of our associates, all of our employees, are screened every day, every shift,” she said. “We take temperatures, and we ask a series of questions to make sure that they aren’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. For those that we are treating that are COVID-positive, we have a segregated, an isolated area within the organization, and we have a dedicated team that’s trained just to care for that patient population. So they aren’t working in other areas of the organization. They are taking care of that most vulnerable population separate from our general population.”

Each case is different, but Dr. Wilson said people should always start with calling your medical provider to determine if and when they need to seek in-person treatment.