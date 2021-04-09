Christus St. Vincent hosts mass vaccination clinic in Santa Fe

"I call them the joy and gratitude clinics, to be honest with you because our folks that are going through getting vaccinated are deeply grateful and tearful and our folks are so joyful to be able to be that person that's administering the vaccine or registering them," said Lillian Montoya, CEO of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Weber attended the mass vaccination clinic. He said stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

"Once you're vaccinated, we can all have a social life, we can return to experiencing Santa Fe for what it really is-- which is the people who live here loving each other," he said.

Santa Fe County recently reached the Turquoise level of restrictions, and Weber vaccination clinics will help the area stay that way.

"I encourage everybody to get vaccinated, not just for yourself but for your family, your friends," he said. "It's the way to keep Santa Fe safe."