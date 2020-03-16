CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 16, 2020 07:13 PM
Created: March 16, 2020 06:02 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- CHRISTUS St. Vincent will implement a series of strict visitor restrictions to protect patients, families and caregivers during the COVID-19 situation,
Starting Tuesday, visiting hours will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, and patients will be allowed one visitor per patient, per day.
People will also have to meet certain requirements to visit a patient.
Hospital officials said similar requirements are in place for their staff.
