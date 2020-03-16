CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions | KOB 4
CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 16, 2020 07:13 PM
Created: March 16, 2020 06:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- CHRISTUS St. Vincent will implement a series of strict visitor restrictions to protect patients, families and caregivers during the COVID-19 situation,

Starting Tuesday, visiting hours will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, and patients will be allowed one visitor per patient, per day.

People will also have to meet certain requirements to visit a patient. 

  • All visitors will be required to complete a short questionnaire regarding recent travel or possible exposure.
  • Their temperature will be taken when they enter our facilities and they will be required to sanitize their hands before they are allowed to enter.
  • Visitors with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter.
  • If a patient has a temperature above 100.4 or is exhibiting cold or flu symptoms, they will be directed to contact their physician or the New Mexico Department of Health. 
  • Children under 12 will not be allowed to enter.
  • Similar restrictions will apply in our patient clinic settings. 
  • All visitors must enter through the Lower Main Entrance (Frost Pavilion), Emergency Department (emergencies only please), and the Surgical Services entrance. 
  • Before a patient enters the hospital for an outpatient procedure, that patient’s name must be verified as being scheduled for that procedure on that day. 

Hospital officials said similar requirements are in place for their staff.


