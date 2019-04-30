Christus St. Vincent joins Mayo Clinic network

Montoya said the new partnership will allow it to better serve patients.

The hospital will now have access to the network's knowledge and expertise, along with its research, diagnostic, and treatment resources.

“Through this arraignment, our patients don't have to travel somewhere else,” Montoya said. “They can get their care here. That's what this relationship means to us and our community.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network launched in 2011. It’s made up of more than 40 health care organizations in the U.S., Asia, Mexico and the Middle East.

“It's a global leader in the delivery of outstanding healthcare, so we're incredibly honored to be a part of this group,” Montoya said.

Being part of the Mayo Clinic will not lead to additional costs for patients, according to Montoya.