Church in Roswell pays off $10,000 worth of Walmart layaway

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: December 05, 2019 07:07 PM
Created: December 05, 2019 06:40 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Church on the Move covered $10,000 worth of layaway items for Walmart customers in Roswell Thursday.

"So as we're calling them, we're telling them ‘hi, this is Walmart and you've been selected to have your account paid off by a Good Samaritan.’ They were like, what? What are you talking about?,” said Lidia Riggins, a Walmart employee.

Some customers were taken by surprise.

"I was like… you're lying!” said Roswell resident, Holly Kirkland. “You're scammers, you got my information. I was like lies, all lies!"

"We knew if people had Christmas gifts on layaway, that they were doing their part and working hard to make Christmas special for their families, so we wanted to bless them and be a part of that,” said associate pastor, Shawn Kelly.

Kirkland said she’s struggling financially this time of year after her father fell ill.

"So it's a miracle in disguise, it really is and I'm thankful for everyone that is involved in this because you helped out so many families here,” she said.

One mother said she put a few toys on layaway for her children in November, but felt uneasy.

"I let them pick out what they wanted and I had them put a couple toys back, because it's just going to bring it up a little higher and I don't know how much the payments are going to be--  if we're going to make them in time,” said Roswell resident, Alyssa Hutchins.

Now it’s one less thing she has to worry about.

"I got the text that said you have a zero balance and I was like, oh it wasn't-- it was real,” she said. “They really did pay for it."

“This is the time of year where God let his light shine to the world by sending  Jesus to us,” Kelly said. “So as Christians, that’s what we’re supposed to do, let our light shine too."


