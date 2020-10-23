Cibola County Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting on Laguna Pueblo

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Cibola County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a person on the Laguna Pueblo Friday.
According to the FBI, which is investigating the incident, the man was taken to UNM Hospital. The man's condition was not released.
The FBI did not say what led up to the shooting.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs and New Mexico State Police are assisting in the investigation.
