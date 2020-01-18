Cities can't opt out of legal pot under new state proposal | KOB 4
Cities can't opt out of legal pot under new state proposal

The Associated Press
Created: January 18, 2020 11:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal from legislators that stresses small business opportunities and easy access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients.

Legalization for the first time enjoys the full support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The system aims to stamp out the black market and avoid a regulatory patch-quilt, while giving local jurisdictions the right to levy their own taxes on marijuana sales.

Every recreational dispensary would be required to offer medical marijuana to patients who qualify under a long list of medical conditions.


