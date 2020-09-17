Citizenship Day comes with a call to action in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 17, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 05:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thursday marked Citizenship Day in the United States. The day is meant to celebrate the people who have become citizens.
Voting is just one of the perks of becoming a U.S. citizen.
"I think this year, particularly, there's so much going on all over the country and all over the world that this is in particular a really important election, so I'm really excited that I get to be a part of that," said Martha Laura Garcia, supervising attorney at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.
Garcia, who was born in Mexico, gained citizenship in 2019 after years as a legal resident.
"I registered to vote as soon as I got out, as soon as I was able to," she said.
Garcia is calling on non-citizens to submit their citizenship applications before the fee increases from $700 to around $1,200.
"We knew this was coming, but usually the changes aren't this drastic, and for citizenship in particular, it's a lot more than we've seen in past years," Garcia said.
The fee increase takes effect Oct. 2.
Garcia said while the fee for a citizenship application will increase, the fee for renewing a green card will go down.
"When you think about what being a citizenship allows you to do; voting, becoming more civically engaged, having a louder voice for your community as opposed to just renewing your green card, that sends a pretty clear message," Garcia said.
Garcia said the New Mexico Immigrant Center is offering free consultations and help with applications.
