Citizenship Day comes with a call to action in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Citizenship Day comes with a call to action in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 17, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 05:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thursday marked Citizenship Day in the United States. The day is meant to celebrate the people who have become citizens.

Voting is just one of the perks of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Advertisement

"I think this year, particularly, there's so much going on all over the country and all over the world that this is in particular a really important election, so I'm really excited that I get to be a part of that," said Martha Laura Garcia, supervising attorney at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.

Garcia, who was born in Mexico, gained citizenship in 2019 after years as a legal resident.

"I registered to vote as soon as I got out, as soon as I was able to," she said.

Garcia is calling on non-citizens to submit their citizenship applications before the fee increases from $700 to around $1,200.

"We knew this was coming, but usually the changes aren't this drastic, and for citizenship in particular, it's a lot more than we've seen in past years," Garcia said.

The fee increase takes effect Oct. 2.

Garcia said while the fee for a citizenship application will increase, the fee for renewing a green card will go down.

"When you think about what being a citizenship allows you to do; voting, becoming more civically engaged, having a louder voice for your community as opposed to just renewing your green card, that sends a pretty clear message," Garcia said. 

Garcia said the New Mexico Immigrant Center is offering free consultations and help with applications.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Investigators believe fire at West Side park was intentionally set
Investigators believe fire at West Side park was intentionally set
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Missing 12-year-old found at Isleta Casino
Missing 12-year-old found at Isleta Casino
McCall's Pumpkin Patch disappointed with state's new reopening guidelines
McCall's Pumpkin Patch disappointed with state's new reopening guidelines
Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Fact Check: Lujan, Ronchetti release dueling healthcare ads
Fact Check: Lujan, Ronchetti release dueling healthcare ads