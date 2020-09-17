Citizenship Day comes with a call to action in New Mexico

"I registered to vote as soon as I got out, as soon as I was able to," she said.

Garcia is calling on non-citizens to submit their citizenship applications before the fee increases from $700 to around $1,200.

"We knew this was coming, but usually the changes aren't this drastic, and for citizenship in particular, it's a lot more than we've seen in past years," Garcia said.

The fee increase takes effect Oct. 2.

Garcia said while the fee for a citizenship application will increase, the fee for renewing a green card will go down.

"When you think about what being a citizenship allows you to do; voting, becoming more civically engaged, having a louder voice for your community as opposed to just renewing your green card, that sends a pretty clear message," Garcia said.

Garcia said the New Mexico Immigrant Center is offering free consultations and help with applications.

