City, county of Santa Fe to receive more than $28 million in CARES Act funding

Right now, the city is still $70 million short from where it was last year.

“Implemented efforts to keep people safe, stood up a midtown shelter for homeless people to prevent the people in our homeless community from being affected by COVID and then spread it throughout the city,” the mayor said.

After applying for grants, the city was awarded $17.5 million through the CARES Act to help the city improve the lives of people impacted by COVID-19.

“There are folks who have no health coverage, no unemployment benefits,” he said. “There are people who are experiencing—they're on the edge of homelessness. They haven't lost their rentals yet, but they might be at risk.”

Santa Fe County is getting around $10.5 million. Both the city and county along with the town of Edgewood are working together on almost $3.8 million to help small businesses.

“We're very excited about getting the money from the CARES Act and funnel for the state, and we look forward to being able to help our local communities,” said Chris Hyer, Santa Fe County Economic Development Manager.

They’re still working out the details on how to apply. Hyer said the grants will cover a lot of ground.

“Things like to cover payroll, rent, scheduled mortgage payments, insurance, utilities, marketing, things that small businesses incur all the time, whether they're open or not,” he said.

There are restrictions on how the money can be spent. High on the list is PPE and plexiglass installations.

Bernalillo County and Albuquerque received funds directly from the federal government.