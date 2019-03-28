City commission meeting cut short after gun resolution fails | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City commission meeting cut short after gun resolution fails

City commission meeting cut short after gun resolution fails

The Associated Press
March 28, 2019 03:28 PM

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - A city commission meeting in northwest New Mexico was cut short after some attendees became unruly when officials rejected a resolution that would have barred the use of city resources to enforce certain gun laws.

Advertisement

The Farmington Daily Times reports the Aztec City Commission voted 3-2 Tuesday against a resolution declaring Aztec a preservation city for the Second Amendment.

Police ushered commissioners into a side room and asked people to leave after some attendees began hurling insults and demanding a recall election.

Several New Mexico counties and cities have recently made similar declarations in response to gun control measures.

A new law requires mandatory background checks on nearly all firearms sales. A bill that would keep people under protective orders for domestic violence from possessing firearms awaits the governor's signature.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 28, 2019 03:28 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former manager of popular breakfast spot arrested for embezzlement
Cheryl Poitevint
Crash causes backup on WB I-40 near 2nd Street
Crash causes backup on WB I-40 near 2nd Street
Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Beer cans hitting, damaging vehicles on northern NM highway
Beer cans hitting, damaging vehicles on northern NM highway
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Advertisement




Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers
Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers
APD cites nearly 100 speeders on Montgomery Blvd. during tactical operation
APD cites nearly 100 speeders on Montgomery Blvd. during tactical operation
New Mexico forges ahead with independent ethics commission
New Mexico forges ahead with independent ethics commission
Tribal college scholarship program could lose its funding
Tribal college scholarship program could lose its funding
AG Balderas: Run for US Senate is not in the cards right now
AG Balderas: Run for US Senate is not in the cards right now