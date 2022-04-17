City considers potential police substation in downtown Santa Fe

Kai Porter
Updated: April 17, 2022 06:07 PM
Created: April 17, 2022 03:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A new police substation could be coming to downtown Santa Fe.
You might be surprised to know there's only one station covering the entire city. Santa Fe Police Chief Paul Joye says it's something they've been talking about for a few years now.
"Over the last couple of years, discussions with the mayor about what can we do to have a central hub on the north side that our officers can operate out of, and meet with the public and do all their reporting needs," said Joye.
If approved, the new substation would be located in city hall offices near the plaza. The city used to have a north side substation, but it closed several years ago, leaving only the south side police headquarters on Cerrillos.
"Anyone who wants to come and do a report in person at our office would have to come down to do that, so having a substation on the north side allows folks who live in that area or who are visiting or tourists to just go to city hall and make a phone call and come meet with us over there," Joye said.
The mayor's budget proposal includes $100,000 for one substation. And the budget proposal will have to be approved by city council.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company