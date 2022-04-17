City considers potential police substation in downtown Santa Fe

"Over the last couple of years, discussions with the mayor about what can we do to have a central hub on the north side that our officers can operate out of, and meet with the public and do all their reporting needs," said Joye.

If approved, the new substation would be located in city hall offices near the plaza. The city used to have a north side substation, but it closed several years ago, leaving only the south side police headquarters on Cerrillos.