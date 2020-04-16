City of Albuquerque addresses crime amid COVID-19 pandemic

The city believes criminals are trying to tack advantage of businesses being closed.

"This is expected, because everyone is at home instead of working, so we're working diligently to try and work with this issue," Keller said.

The mayor also addressed the number of homicides in New Mexico. He said the rate has slightly dropped from 2019. As of April 16, 2019, there were 22 homicides in the city-- compared to 20 this year.

APD said they also haven't seen a spike in domestic violence cases, but they are aware that could happen as more people stay home.

"We know this is a high-risk time for domestic violence with people being out of work, stress running high, and so we are ready, we have a high risk department set up for domestic violence," he said.

Mayor also addressed jails, saying they need to accept offenders.



"We need our jail to take our prisoners, that is their job, everyone has a job to do," Keller said. "And, this kind of stuff is very dangerous to the public, it's also extremely dangerous to our officers."

A spokesperson for MDC said they plan to address the mayor's concerns.