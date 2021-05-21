City of Albuquerque launches initiative to make roads safer

Colton Shone
Updated: May 21, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: May 21, 2021 03:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque wants to make our roads safer for everyone.
The city launched "Vision Zero ABQ 2040," which creates a plan to put the city on track for zero roadway fatalities and injuries by 2040.
According to state data, there have been 30 traffic fatalities in Bernalillo County in 2021. In 2020, there were 36 traffic fatalities in the county.
City officials say hundreds of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists are injured every year.
"That's why were adding lighting, it's one of the biggest issues," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. "That's one of the reasons we're adding 300 new lights, throughout different areas of the city."
Other safety measures will include traffic-calming techniques, wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes and mid-block crossings.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company