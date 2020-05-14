City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan

“As we work to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re beginning to re-open local government services and help businesses re-open in phase one,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Thanks to the continued efforts to flatten the curve in Albuquerque, we are ready to step up and begin some re-opening. Now our city is ready with a plan for how to reopen in a phased manner with COVID-safe practices.”

WEEK OF MAY 16th