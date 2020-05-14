City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Updated: May 14, 2020 03:18 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller laid out the city's strategy to reopening Thursday.

The phased approach coincides with the governor's public health order.

“As we work to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re beginning to re-open local government services and help businesses re-open in phase one,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Thanks to the continued efforts to flatten the curve in Albuquerque, we are ready to step up and begin some re-opening. Now our city is ready with a plan for how to reopen in a phased manner with COVID-safe practices.”

WEEK OF MAY 16th

  • Office buildings (City Hall, Plaza del Sol) will begin to re-open to more employees and to the public on a limited basis
  • Parks facilities
    • Shooting Range, Horsemen’s Complex, racquet sports facilities, Maloof Air Park, Open Space Visitor Center
  • Limited in-person services by appointment at the Small Business Office, Film Office, Solid Waste, Transit, Construction Permitting
  • Environmental Health in-person inspections and responsive enforcement expand

FIRST WEEK OF JUNE

  • Some outdoor cultural facilities with timed ticketing will open in June
    • Tingley Beach (free)
    • BioPark (zoo, aquarium, botanic gardens) outdoor spaces
  • Libraries and indoor cultural facilities

PHASES TWO AND THREE

  • Gradual expansion of capacity and openings, implementing lessons learned

Child, youth, and summer programs to open in the coming weeks during phase one with varying limitations in place include:

Community Center Programs Registration: www.play.cabq.gov

  • Lottery to take place May 11 – 20
  • Parents will be notified May 26 – May 29

Aquatics Programs Registration: www.cabq.gov/parksandrecreation

  • Private lessons at West Mesa and Los Altos register June 1, programs begin June 15
  • Group swim lessons register June 15, programs begin July 6

Recreation Programs Registration: www.cabq.gov/parksandrecreation

  • In-person for tennis lessons at Jerry Cline and Sierra Vista Tennis Centers when open
  • In-person for pickleball lessons at Manzano Mesa Pickleball Complex when open


Open Space programs Registration: www.cabq.gov/parksandrecreation

  • Register for Summer Series hikes and events beginning May 15 by email and telephone

Cultural Programs Registration: www.cabq.gov/culturalservices

  • Register now for programs including Camp BioPark, Mayor’s Creative Youth Corps, Explora, and the Summer Reading Program


