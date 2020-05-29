City of Albuquerque plans to work with business to make sure they comply with public health order

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the state gives the green light for more businesses to reopen on June 1, the City of Albuquerque plans to make sure businesses are compliant with the new public health order.
"The city is going to play a similar role as we have in the past with this where if there are egregious situations, we will go in and do education," said Mayor Tim Keller.
Businesses must comply with state requirements which include limiting capacity and maintaining social distancing.
"Right now, we're all kind of adjusting to a new normal," said Mark DiMenna, deputy director for the Albuquerque Environmental Department. "What those new conditions are, what restaurants are allowed to operate in-- we've already received some complaints of exactly that nature, a situation where potentially social distancing isn't being observed."
If education doesn't work, DiMenna said the city will move forward with the appropriate action.
"We want to emphasize this is a continued public health effort, we want to keep everyone safe as we gradually reopen," DiMenna said.
The city of Albuquerque is trying to help out restaurants that have limited patio space.
"I want to remind folks-- definitely call the Planning Department or call 311 and ask for the Planning Department because there are a number of ways to expand your patio dining," Keller said. "For example on the sidewalk, perhaps even in a parking lot."
