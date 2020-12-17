City of Albuquerque taking multiple-site approach to address homelessness

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque plans on attacking the homeless problem on a broader scale.
"We are turning to a multiple-site approach," said Quinn Donnay, Gateway Project coordinator. "That means there are smaller sites that help different types of demographics in different parts of town.
The city is planning to purchase all 527,000 square feet of space at the Gibson Medical Center.
However, the facility will likely be used for more medical assisted situations, like substance abuse treatment.
"There are some smaller pieces of land we're looking at that are near some of our providers that aren't in the southeast," Keller said.
The city is considering using the Albuquerque Community Support Annex.
"It houses city programs such as our Violence Intervention Program which is through APD, and that focuses primarily on individuals that have been affected by gun violence," Donnay said. "It also houses our city's Public Outreach Department which focuses on working with un-housed folks on the streets and linking them with services."
While there is still a lot in the works, there's still room for the people who need it
"As soon as COVID hit our state in March, the city immediately started working with our partners to put measures in place to protect people staying at the West Side Emergency Housing Center for COVID-19," said Lisa Huval, deputy director of Family and Community Services.
