City of Albuquerque taking multiple-site approach to address homelessness

"There are some smaller pieces of land we're looking at that are near some of our providers that aren't in the southeast," Keller said.

The city is considering using the Albuquerque Community Support Annex.

"It houses city programs such as our Violence Intervention Program which is through APD, and that focuses primarily on individuals that have been affected by gun violence," Donnay said. "It also houses our city's Public Outreach Department which focuses on working with un-housed folks on the streets and linking them with services."

While there is still a lot in the works, there's still room for the people who need it

"As soon as COVID hit our state in March, the city immediately started working with our partners to put measures in place to protect people staying at the West Side Emergency Housing Center for COVID-19," said Lisa Huval, deputy director of Family and Community Services.