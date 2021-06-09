City of Albuquerque unveils new program to deal with abandoned properties

Tamara Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-On Wednesday, the city launched the "Problem Properties Program," a website designed to track problem properties and to tackle them.
"Folks will be able to view where the progress is and also understand what the mitigation efforts are," said Mayor Tim Keller.
The City of Albuquerque said dealing with these properties can take up to six years.
"At least 12 months has to be provided to a property owner that has a property like this and that's a requirement not only state statute but under the uniform housing code," said Planning Director Brennon Williams.
The new website allows residents to track properties and is run by the Code Enforcement Division and Planning Department.
Listings on the website include abandoned and substandard homes.
Click here to view the progress of each property on the city's new website.
