City of Española receives $3M for third fire station

"And we're hoping to add a northern regional training facility to it as well because right now you have to go to Socorro to do any kind of firefighter training. So we're hoping to bring a northern regional training facility here to the north so that way volunteers, paid career firefighters can use this facility here in the north and they don't have to go all the way to Socorro to train," said Wickersham.

During the legislative session, Wickersham says lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham secured $3 million for the new station.