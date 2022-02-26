City of Española receives $3M for third fire station

Kai Porter
Updated: February 26, 2022 06:27 PM
Created: February 26, 2022 04:22 PM
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – During a blessing for New Mexico’s first baby box in Española Wednesday – Assistant Fire Chief John Wickersham announced the city will finally be getting its third fire station. Something he says it's desperately needed.
"And we're hoping to add a northern regional training facility to it as well because right now you have to go to Socorro to do any kind of firefighter training. So we're hoping to bring a northern regional training facility here to the north so that way volunteers, paid career firefighters can use this facility here in the north and they don't have to go all the way to Socorro to train," said Wickersham.
During the legislative session, Wickersham says lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham secured $3 million for the new station.
The city plans to put it on the north side of town.
"So a new fire station on the north side of town will really help response times, but also bring our first responders closer to every citizen in the city," said Española Mayor Javier Sánchez.
