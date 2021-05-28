City of Farmington asks residents to reduce water use by 10% | KOB 4
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — City officials in New Mexico have approved a measure urging residents in Farmington to reduce their water usage by 10% as drought conditions continue throughout San Juan County.

The Farmington Daily Times reported that the advisory, which asks residents to voluntarily reduce their water use to ease demand on the city’s water system, will go into effect June 1.

City officials said there are several ways residents can reduce their water consumption, including reducing landscaping and lawn watering, avoiding washing hard surfaces such as sidewalks, repairing indoor and outdoor leaks promptly and limiting shower time and laundry usage.


