City of Hobbs wants feedback before hiring next chief of police | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

City of Hobbs wants feedback before hiring next chief of police

City of Hobbs wants feedback before hiring next chief of police

Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 11:54 AM

HOBBS, N.M. - The City of Hobbs is looking for community feedback prior to hiring its next chief of police.

Advertisement

City officials want residents to take part in an online survey to help them select the next leader of the department. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Questions include things like what they would like the next chief to know about the Hobbs Police Department and the issues they would like them to focus in on. All answers are in an open-ended format.

“The City of Hobbs wishes to engage citizens in a way that does not limit or direct their response but gives the citizen complete control over their answers and how they want to craft them," said Hobbs Acting City Manager Manny Gomez. "Our belief was that by asking for this feedback, we didn’t want to limit it in any way but allow 100% open and honest responses that we can then use in the selection and interview process.”

Click here to access the survey.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 23, 2019 11:54 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NMSP has made more than 250 arrests through new crime initiative
NM land boss wants gender-specific pronouns nixed
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman
Rio Rancho police issue Missing Person alert for 20-year-old woman
Former nightclub owner sentenced in AR-15 pointing case
Robert Burnham
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player
Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player
Advertisement




Report: National park visits contribute $40 billion to US economy
Report: National park visits contribute $40 billion to US economy
'Take a Ride on Us' program offers free rides for holiday weekend
'Take a Ride on Us' program offers free rides for holiday weekend
USPS to collect mail from select boxes on Memorial Day
USPS to collect mail from select boxes on Memorial Day
NM land boss wants gender-specific pronouns nixed
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
City of Hobbs wants feedback before hiring next chief of police
City of Hobbs wants feedback before hiring next chief of police