City of Hobbs wants feedback before hiring next chief of police
Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 11:54 AM
HOBBS, N.M. - The City of Hobbs is looking for community feedback prior to hiring its next chief of police.
City officials want residents to take part in an online survey to help them select the next leader of the department. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.
Questions include things like what they would like the next chief to know about the Hobbs Police Department and the issues they would like them to focus in on. All answers are in an open-ended format.
“The City of Hobbs wishes to engage citizens in a way that does not limit or direct their response but gives the citizen complete control over their answers and how they want to craft them," said Hobbs Acting City Manager Manny Gomez. "Our belief was that by asking for this feedback, we didn’t want to limit it in any way but allow 100% open and honest responses that we can then use in the selection and interview process.”
