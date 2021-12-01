City of Hobbs warns of phone scam impersonating court officials | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

City of Hobbs warns of phone scam impersonating court officials

City of Hobbs warns of phone scam impersonating court officials

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: December 01, 2021 10:22 AM

HOBBS, N.M. – The City of Hobbs is warning the public about a phone call scam involving people impersonating court officials and requesting payments be made over the phone.

The city warns impersonators are cold-calling people requesting they pay their fines, stating the request is on behalf of the Hobbs Municipal Court. The phone number on the caller ID appears as (575) 397-9274. 

A typical request may be similar to what follows, "Hello, my name is __. I am calling to inform you of the fines that are overdue on your behalf. However you can provide payment in full over the phone at your convenience."

The city is reminding citizens they or the court would never call a resident or a business requesting money or payments of fines in any way. 

If you receive a phone call of this nature, hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Dion's set to open new restaurant in 2022
Dion's set to open new restaurant in 2022
Brazen robbers hit small businesses and big box stores
Brazen robbers hit small businesses and big box stores
Governor signs emergency declaration for Socorro County
Governor signs emergency declaration for Socorro County
City official answers questions on homeless encampments in Albuquerque
City official answers questions on homeless encampments in Albuquerque
Search warrant reveals who supplied guns, ammo for 'Rust'
Search warrant reveals who supplied guns, ammo for 'Rust'