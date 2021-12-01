City of Hobbs warns of phone scam impersonating court officials

Jonathan Fjeld
HOBBS, N.M. – The City of Hobbs is warning the public about a phone call scam involving people impersonating court officials and requesting payments be made over the phone.
The city warns impersonators are cold-calling people requesting they pay their fines, stating the request is on behalf of the Hobbs Municipal Court. The phone number on the caller ID appears as (575) 397-9274.
A typical request may be similar to what follows, "Hello, my name is __. I am calling to inform you of the fines that are overdue on your behalf. However you can provide payment in full over the phone at your convenience."
The city is reminding citizens they or the court would never call a resident or a business requesting money or payments of fines in any way.
If you receive a phone call of this nature, hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265.
