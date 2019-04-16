City of Las Cruces authorizes spending on asylum seekers

Las Cruces has converted its recreation center into sleeping quarters for immigrants as local shelters for the homeless reach capacity.

Vigil says immigrants rarely stay more than one night before departing to reach relatives or other household sponsors throughout the continental U.S. to live with while asylum requests are processed.

New Mexico's Homeland Security Department says asylum seekers are likely to continue arriving at Las Cruces for several weeks.

