City of Las Cruces settles with family of man who died from police chokehold

“This death should never have happened – however, the final takeaway is that we hope and believe that the Las Cruces Police Department and the city is learning something from this, and we've been able to affect change,” said Bregman.

The settlement agreement requires the Las Cruces Police Department to adopt a policy banning all forms of chokeholds and require officers to intervene if they witness an officer using the maneuver. The agreement also requires the department to establish a red-flag warning system to track officers’ use of force incidents.

The KOB 4 Investigates team surveyed more than two dozen law enforcement agencies across New Mexico, reviewing written policies, specifically when it comes to chokeholds and other types of neck restraints. Our research revealed a patchwork system of policies, with many agencies failing to address the controversial tactics at all.

4 Investigator Nathan O’Neal: Do you think there needs to be a state law in reference to this?

Attorney Sam Bregman: Absolutely there should be a state law, there should be a national law against chokeholds -- because they just kill people quite frankly and there's no reason for it. Police officers are trained in defensive tactics... they need to use that training instead of killing people by choking them.



A criminal case is still pending against former Officer Smelser. His attorney said Smelser was trained to use the maneuver and that the murder charge against him was a political move.

