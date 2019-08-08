City of Roswell issues citations for weeds

"The fine is basically the cost of abating the problem,” Morris said. “We have asked them to fix, remedy the situation by mowing, taking care of the weeds… knocking it down. They haven't, so now they're fully in declaration, that basically says we will have the ability to do this."

The issue made the agenda of Thursday’s meeting of the Roswell City Council.

According to city ordinance, weeds cannot be higher than 12 inches, and those who do not take appropriate action may receive a citation that will be handled in Municipal Court – which can result in a fine up to $500. Owners are given 10 days to take care of the problem following a citation. Vacant properties are not excluded.

"It applies to commercial, residential…vacant,” Morris said.

Morris said the goal is to keep the city of Roswell beautiful and safe.

"It's harmful to the aesthetics of a community, also through bourbon, mice, snakes that kind of thing,” Morris said.