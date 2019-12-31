City of Santa Fe accidentally overpays city workers then ask for money back

“We just feel that they should have come to the union so that we could discuss the matter,” he said.

Representatives for AFSCME said they were never notified of the payroll error until after the internal memo went out.

“Mistakes do happen and we understand the city, they're entitled to get that money back. They just went about it the wrong way. We should have sat and worked out a plan with them. We should have been notified so they wouldn't infringe on the rights of the union and the union employees,” Armijo said.

The city has not revealed how the payroll mix-up happened, but sent KOB 4 a statement which read in part, “Our City team is working diligently to fix the error and apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Santa Fe city officials did not respond to KOB 4’s questions about how many city employees were affected and how much money was at issue.