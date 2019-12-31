City of Santa Fe accidentally overpays city workers then ask for money back | KOB 4
City of Santa Fe accidentally overpays city workers then ask for money back

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: December 31, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: December 31, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The city of Santa Fe is asking city workers to pay them back after employees were accidentally overpaid.

A memo sent to city employees explained that the fraction of city workers’ pay that goes toward health care, dental and vision was never deducted from their last paycheck of 2019.

The city is giving employees two options to pay the money back: write a check to the city for the amount overpaid or split it up over the next four paychecks.

Chris Armijo is a representative with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees. He said the city should have reached out to the organization first.

“We just feel that they should have come to the union so that we could discuss the matter,” he said.

Representatives for AFSCME said they were never notified of the payroll error until after the internal memo went out.

“Mistakes do happen and we understand the city, they're entitled to get that money back. They just went about it the wrong way. We should have sat and worked out a plan with them. We should have been notified so they wouldn't infringe on the rights of the union and the union employees,” Armijo said.

The city has not revealed how the payroll mix-up happened, but sent KOB 4 a statement which read in part, “Our City team is working diligently to fix the error and apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Santa Fe city officials did not respond to KOB 4’s questions about how many city employees were affected and how much money was at issue.


