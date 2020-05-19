City of Santa Fe asks feds for help after facing massive budget shortfall

This comes weeks after Santa Fe faced protests after the city approved furloughs for city employees to bridge the fiscal gap for the current budget.

“We are asking the federal government to help us. We need support from the feds in order to deal with this crisis,” Webber said.

On Capitol Hill, the HEROES Act was recently approved by the House.

“Standing up for local governments should not be partisan,” said New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in a phone interview.

The bill is backed by Assistant Speaker Lujan and includes nearly $375 billion for local government aid.

“The House of Representatives took bold action for the American people and now it's time for President Trump and Senate Republicans to join us in this effort because supporting local state and tribal governments is the right thing to do,” he added.

The HEROES Act was passed along party lines in the House last week and has since been stalled in the Senate.



